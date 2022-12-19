Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army organise cycle expedition in Punjab

Army organise cycle expedition in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 08:55 PM IST

Flagged-off from Madhopur Border, it connected battlefields of Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 at Dera Baba Nanak, Darya Mansur, Burj, Asal Uttar, Khemkaran, Hussainiwala and Mamdot

Army organise cycle expedition in Punjab
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The Airawat Division of Kharga Corps of the Indian Army organised a 10-day cycle expedition to commemorate ‘Vijay Diwas,’ an army spokesperson said on Monday. The expedition ‘shaheedon ki yaad mein sainik ka naman- a soldier’s pilgrimage along the western borders’ was conducted by ten cyclists from December 7 to 16, covering 686 kilometers in Punjab. Flagged-off from Madhopur Border, it connected battlefields of Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 at Dera Baba Nanak, Darya Mansur, Burj, Asal Uttar, Khemkaran, Hussainiwala and Mamdot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP