Army organise cycle expedition in Punjab

: The Airawat Division of Kharga Corps of the Indian Army organised a 10-day cycle expedition to commemorate ‘Vijay Diwas,’ an army spokesperson said on Monday. The expedition ‘shaheedon ki yaad mein sainik ka naman- a soldier’s pilgrimage along the western borders’ was conducted by ten cyclists from December 7 to 16, covering 686 kilometers in Punjab. Flagged-off from Madhopur Border, it connected battlefields of Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 at Dera Baba Nanak, Darya Mansur, Burj, Asal Uttar, Khemkaran, Hussainiwala and Mamdot.

