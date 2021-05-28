Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army steps in to repair ventilators at Faridkot facility
chandigarh news

Army steps in to repair ventilators at Faridkot facility

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army at the Western Command headquarters have offered help to repair the medical equipment
By Parteek Singh Mahal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Army steps in to repair ventilators at Faridkot facility

As Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, is facing shortage of technical support to make all the ventilators functional, army’s Western Command has stepped in to help repair non-functional life-saving machines at the facility.

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army at the Western Command headquarters have offered help to repair the medical equipment. A team of army personnel from the corps of EME will reach Faridkot on Friday.

The move comes a day after HT had reported that 47% ventilators at the facility are still non-functional. With 450 bed isolation facility, the GGSMCH is providing care to critical Covid patients from Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Faridkot districts.

Major General Vijay Deshmukh, MGEME, headquarters, Western Command, said he has spoken to vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Dr Raj Bahadur. “Our team will be there on Friday to resolve the issue. As such, we are there to help out people any time,” he added.

Officials said 15 more ventilators were made functional on Friday. Of the total 119 ventilators, 82 were functional on Friday while 37 (30%) are not working.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP