chandigarh news
Published on Aug 14, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Armyman who died fighting terrorists in J&K cremated (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A pall of gloom descended on Hisar’s Dhanderi village when the body of army personnel Nishant Malik, who was killed in a terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector, was brought to his native place.

Malik’s last rites were performed with full military and state honours.

The slain soldier had eliminated two terrorists during which he sustained injuries and succumbed on Thursday evening after battling for his life for several hours.

A large number of people, including Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni, Hansi superintendent of police Nitika Gehlaut, and senior officers of the army paid their last respects and offered floral tributes to the deceased.

People from his native village and adjoining areas attended Malik’s last journey.

Earlier, his body was kept at the village’s government school, where people paid their tributes to the slain soldier.

