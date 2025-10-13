Arrest Haryana DGP, SP in 2 days or face protest: Mahapanchayat

A 31-member committee of Shaheed Y Puran Kumar Nyay Sangharsh Morcha has given a 48-hour ultimatum to the Chandigarh administration and the Haryana government to suspend and arrest Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur and superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya. Failure to do so would trigger a massive protest at the residence of the governor as well as the chief minister’s house, they warned. At the same time, several khap representatives in Rohtak opposed the shifting of SP Bijarniya. Haryana inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at his house in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The Morcha was formed on October 8 for justice to the family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar who ended his life at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7. In his final note reportedly left behind, he accused eight senior police officers, including DGP Kapur and Rohtak SP (now shifted) Bijarniya, of resorting to blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities.

The Morcha has also sought a probe by a team of Punjab and Haryana high court judges with at least two members from the scheduled caste community on the panel. The resolution was passed during a mahapanchayat at Ravidas Bhawan, Sector 20, Chandigarh, where members of Bheem Army, Bhartiya Valmiki Sabha Yatra, Ravidas, Nihang and other groups were present on Sunday.

Morcha’s legal cell vice-chairman Ravi Gautam said, “We do not trust the SIT that comprises police officers below the rank of DGP. The probe should be led by high court judges.”

Legal cell chairman OP Jindal said the resolution of the morcha was in consonance with Y Puran Kumar’s family.

Meanwhile, former MP Rajkumar Saini had to face backlash from people as he gave a controversial statement, calling Valmiki a Brahmin during his address at the meeting. Saini had to leave the stage as people gathered in front of him. Jindal termed it Saini’s personal views.Despite repeated attempts, Saini couldn’t be contacted for comments.

Khaps submit memorandum to Rohtak SDM

Several khap representatives criticised the Haryana government’s move to shift SP Narendra Bijarniya. The khaps sought an impartial probe while submitting a memorandum to Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar. Ahlawat khap head Jai Singh Ahlawat said, “It seems the case is being diverted towards caste lines. SP Bijarniya was shifted but no action was taken against others, including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, mentioned in the suicide note. The government has not given time to Bijarniya to share his point of view. This is against the rule of natural justice.”

Another protester and student leader, Pradeep Deswal, said, “Before shifting the SP, the government should have verified all facts and investigate the role of the deceased IPS officer in an extortion case registered by Urban Estate police on October 6 against his associate Sushil Kumar. The government has been taking action under pressure from various caste-based groups.”

The Chandigarh Police have formed a six-member special investigation team (SIT) for probe. Kumar’s suicide is said to have stemmed from an FIR filed against cop Sushil Kumar, deployed with the IPS officer, who was arrested for allegedly demanding illegal gratification from a liquor contractor. Narcotics Bureau SP Surinder Singh Bhoria has been given the charge of Rohtak.

‘Deeply hurt’: Kharge writes to deceased’s wife

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the wife of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, extending support in her fight for justice as he said the Haryana officer ended his life “battling social prejudices and disparities”. In his letter to Amneet P Kumar, Kharge also said, “It is shameful that we have failed to empower those entrusted by the Constitution with the responsibility of alleviating the suffering, distress, and pain of the people”. The Congress chief said he was overwhelmed with deep sorrow and anguish.

Against discrimination: Akal Takht

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh said the Takht stood against casteism and any form of discrimination. “Despite the constitutional guarantee of equal rights to all communities, many people continue to face discrimination,” he said. He called for a collective unity to counter caste-based discrimination.

Punjab Congress to hold candle march

Slamming the BJP government in Haryana, Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said if an IPS officer was not safe, no one else is. Addressing mediapersons, he said the Congress would hold a candle march at the district headquarters in Punjab on Monday to seek justice for Kumar’s family.

Telangana deputy CM to meet family

Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said he was about to leave for Chandigarh to meet and offer condolences to the family of the deceased officer. “Even an additional DG-rank officer is deprived of social justice. Just imagine what could be the fate of the common man,” he said.