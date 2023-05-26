Employee held for 6.9-lakh theft at Pinjore petrol pump

Two days after ₹6.9 lakh in cash were stolen from a petrol pump in Nanakpur village on the Pinjore-Baddi road on early Tuesday morning, police have cracked the case with the arrest of an employee. The accused in Panchkula police custody. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Nishant Patial, 22, hailing from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Police said the accused was unmarried and had been working at the petrol pump for around two years. His job was to fill fuel in customers’ vehicles.

Footage from one of the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump helped police nail the accused. During questioning, Nishant confessed to the theft, following which ₹5.40 lakh of the stolen ₹6.90 lakh were recovered from him.

As per police, Nishant had damaged a CCTV installed near the petrol pump’s store before breaking the fibre sheet to steal the cash kept inside.

The theft was reported by Rohit Malik, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, who runs the Bharat Petroleum petrol pump under the name “Trust Filling Station”. He had told the police that no one except him and the staff was aware about the cash being kept in the store.

The accused is facing a case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to one-day police custody.