Ludhiana: Key accused of gangster Sukha murder held, 20 gm heroin seized

The accused, identified as Rohit Malhotra aka Ishu, was arrested on Monday. Police also recovered 20 gm heroin from his house at Joginder Nagar in Haibowal.

On May 8, Sukha was shot dead at the house of Malhotra, who too suffered a bullet injury on his eyebrows and was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Haibowal Police station.

Another case of drug peddling has been lodged against the accused under section 21, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act at police station Haibowal.

Malhotra was arrested after he was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at police station Haibowal, said that during questioning, Malhotra confessed that he was into drug peddling for the past few months. Days before Sukha’s murder, he had procured a consignment of heroin, which he kept in his house.

Following the information provided by the accused, the police conducted a raid and recovered 20 gm heroin from his house.

The Inspector said that the police are questioning Malhotra to know what had happened at his house that led to Sukha’s killing. Two more accused, including Suraj Parkash alias Babbu and Gopal Mahajan alias Gopi of Pakhowal road are yet to be arrested. Things will be cleared after the arrest of all of the accused.

Sukha’s wife Amita had alleged that Malhotra was running a racket of drug peddling in the her husband’s name which was the reason for the rift between them. She alleged that Sukha had asked Malhotra to stop using his name in drug peddling. She also alleged that Malhotra had murdered her husband following a conspiracy.