Arrest warrant against AAP’s Sanjay Singh in defamation case

Additional chief judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Singh on Monday issued arrest warrants against national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, after he failed to appear in the court during resumed hearing of a defamation case filed against him by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in 2016
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. (HT PHOTO)

On Sanjay Singh’s behalf, his lawyer had filed an application seeking exemption from his appearance, which was dismissed by the judge following which arrest warrants were issued.

The defamation case was filed in January 2016 for Sanjay Singh’s alleged defamatory statements at a Moga rally on September 5, 2015, linking Majithia with those accused in drug cases.

On Monday, SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal was to record his statements in court and then was supposed to be cross-examined by the defence counsel. The court adjourned the hearing for September 17.

