Arrested for ‘rape’, Himachal BJP chief’s brother sent to 5-day police remand

Ram Kumar Bindal, 81, the elder brother of Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajeev Kumar Bindal, was on Saturday sent to 5-day police remand by a local court. Bindal is admitted to the Government Regional Hospital in Solan after he complained of chest pain hours after his arrest in connection with a rape case.

“The accused has been remanded to 5-day police custody by the court. The accused is still in hospital, however, he is allowed to be interrogated in the presence of the medical officer. Further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer on Saturday.

“During his medical examination, he experienced some problems, and subsequently, we admitted him to the hospital,” DSP Anil Dhaulta said.

Ram Kumar Bindal has been booked under Sections 64 and 68 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Women Police Station, Solan. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh said the case was registered on October 8 following a complaint lodged by a 25-year-old woman.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had been suffering from a long-term illness and, after failing to get relief through allopathy, had gone on October 7 to seek ayurvedic treatment near the old bus stand in Solan. There, she met the accused, who introduced himself as a vaidya (ayurvedic healer). Officials said the woman alleged that the accused insisted on checking her private parts, and when she refused, he molested and sexually assaulted her. She managed to push him away and left the premises immediately. Later, she reported the incident to the women’s police station.

“Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered, and the investigation was initiated promptly. The victim’s statement has also been recorded before the court. A forensic team from Junga inspected the scene, collected evidence, and assisted the police in the investigation. Technical evidence collected during the probe was also analysed,” a Solan district police spokesperson said.

Ram Kumar Bindal, who heads the Sanatan Dharma Mandir Trust in Solan, has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh State Women’s Commission has taken cognisance and its chairperson Vidya Negi sought a report on the matter from the Solan SP. Negi said the commission wants a fair investigation so she had called for a report on the matter from the police.

Mahila Cong seeks BJP chief’s resignation

The Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday demanded the resignation of Rajeev Bindal following the arrest of his brother, Ram Kumar Bindal, in connection with a rape case registered in Solan district.

Mahila Congress president Jenab Chandel also demanded immediate security cover for the survivor, citing threats to her safety.

She urged the BJP leadership to take moral responsibility by removing Rajeev Bindal from his post until the case reaches its conclusion while questioning the silence of BJP leaders and women functionaries over the issue.

“This shocking incident in Solan has shamed the entire state. The BJP has chosen silence, but the Mahila Congress will not remain quiet. The survivor deserves justice, and the government must ensure her safety because this is a high-profile case where her life could be in danger,” said Jenab Chandel.

AIDWA demands strict action

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Himachal Pradesh State Committee, demanded that the police should punish those responsible for this incident strictly under the law.

In a statement issued on Saturday, State President AIDWA, Veena Vaidya, said, “This is not only a shameful incident but such a heinous act of sexually assaulting a patient by a doctor under the guise of treatment can never be justified. Any business being run by them in the name of treatment must be immediately stopped so that the noble profession of medicine is not tarnished”.

BJP hits back

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha president Daisy Thakur hit out at Congress leaders for “making politically motivated statements” after brother of state BJP unit Rajeev Jindal was arrested on rape charges.

“Congress leader Jenab Chandel’s statement appears to be made under political pressure. Everyone knows that the allegations levelled against Solan’s Ram Kumar Bindal are far from the truth,” said Thakur in a statement.

She said, “We would like to state clearly that the case being made is fabricated, manipulated, and scripted. This case is completely politically motivated”.