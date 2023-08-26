News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 22-year-old held for raping minor

Ludhiana: 22-year-old held for raping minor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 26, 2023 12:18 AM IST

The FIR has been filed on the statement of the mother of the victim; The complainant said that the incident happened on August 22 when her daughter was alone at home as she and her husband were out for work

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl when she was alone at home in Didar Colony of Lohara on Friday.

The woman said that she saw her daughter crying when she returned home. The girls told her that the accused barged in the house and raped her. (Getty image)
The FIR has been filed on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant said that the incident happened on August 22 when her daughter was alone at home as she and her husband were out for work.

The woman said that she saw her daughter crying when she returned home. The girls told her that the accused barged in the house and raped her. He also threatened her to keep mum.

ASI Gurbaj Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the woman filed a complaint on August 22 and the police lodged an FIR under sections 376 (Rape) of IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

