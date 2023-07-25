Chandigarh: 22-year-old held for teen’s suicide sent to judicial custody

A day after a 22-year-old man was arrested for abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old girl, police invoked sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in the case.

The 22-year-old was presented in the court and sent to judicial remand.

In the suicide note, that the girl purportedly left behind, she claimed that she had been in a relationship with the accused for the past three years. It was also stated that he had been forcing her to convert to his religion.

Later, the victim found out that he was having an affair with another woman and confronted him.

As per the document presented by the police in court, the girl’s father stated that he had spotted an injury mark below her eye. When asked, she had allegedly revealed that the accused had called her to a market to meet, where the other woman was also present. After a spat, the accused allegedly took her to a room and raped her, claimed the father.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (2) (n) (physical relations on promise to marry), 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police are yet to nominate the other suspect in the case.

“We will investigate the role of the woman suspect. If found at fault, we will nominate her in the FIR and thus we have added Section 34 on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s father,” a police officer said.

