Arrested while taking 4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated

A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. Sarita was arrested by the vigilance bureau late on Tuesday night and the cash had been recovered from her.

As per an official spokesperson of the vigilance bureau, Sarita, who was posted at the Sector 32/33 police station in Karnal city has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on the complaint of Navjot Singh, a resident of Sonkra village.

He alleged that the ASI was demanding a bribe of ₹8 lakh from him to remove various sections of the Indian Penal Code for dowry and rape as well as the names of two family members from an FIR. He alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe. The vigilance team on Wednesday produced her before a court which sent her to judicial custody.