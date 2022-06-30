Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated.
Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. Sarita was arrested by the vigilance bureau late on Tuesday night and the cash had been recovered from her.
As per an official spokesperson of the vigilance bureau, Sarita, who was posted at the Sector 32/33 police station in Karnal city has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on the complaint of Navjot Singh, a resident of Sonkra village.
He alleged that the ASI was demanding a bribe of ₹8 lakh from him to remove various sections of the Indian Penal Code for dowry and rape as well as the names of two family members from an FIR. He alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe. The vigilance team on Wednesday produced her before a court which sent her to judicial custody.
-
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
-
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
-
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
-
Woman crushed under bus in Muktsar
A 42-year-old woman was crushed to death and Sukhdeep Kaur of Dhurkot village in Faridkot's son, 20, critically injured as their motorcycle collided with a private bus at Samalsar village in Moga district on Thursday. Police have booked the bus driver, Harjinder Singh of Badian Kalan village in Muktsar, for causing death by negligence. Her son, Jashanpreet Singh was later shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.
