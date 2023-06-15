Ludhiana: 10 held for taking possession of marriage palace illegally

The Sadar police on Thursday arrested a Janta Enclave resident along with his 9 aides for allegedly taking possession of a marriage palace after thrashing its manager and holding him captive at gunpoint. Accused in custody of Police in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The police have also recovered a pistol, car, sticks and baseball bats from their possession. One of the accused is on the run.

According to police, one of the accused, Sunny Sahni, who claimed to be the partner of the marriage palace, had given ₹7 lakh to miscreants to accompany him in taking possession of the marriage palace.

Besides Sahni of Janta Enclave, the other arrested accused have been identified as Gurvir Singh alias Guru of Tharike village, Simranjit Singh alias Simar of Shalimar park in Dugri, Harmanpreet Singh of Phase 3 in Dugri, Ajay Singh of Mohalla Satjot Nagar of Dhandra road, Atul Sharma of C-block of Ishar Nagar, Gaurav of Dugri, Amandeep Singh Aman of Giaspura village, Harmanpreet Singh alias Harman of Chet Singh Nagar, his brother Kamaldeep Singh and Harshdeep Singh alias Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram of Phullanwal village.

Sahni’s father Seetam is absconding . Sahni claimed himself as the partner of the marriage palace, but he could not produce documents in his favour.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of Rakesh Kumar of Janta Enclave in Dugri, the owner of the marriage palace in Lohara. He had appointed Jagjit Singh as the manager of the marriage palace.

He said that on June 13, the accused barged in the marriage palace and thrashed Jagjit. The accused held him captive at gunpoint. The accused made a video call to his son Sahil Khanna and threatened him. They also challenged to get the marriage palace vacated from their possession.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the police swung into action immediately after receiving information from Rakesh and arrested 10 people from the spot.

“Amandeep Singh alias Guru is already a habitual offender. During questioning, the accused told police that Sunny Sahni and his father Seetam Sahni had promised to give him ₹7 lakh for helping him take possession of the marriage palace,” the commissioner of police said.

“A case under sections 452, 448, 323, 511, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms act has been lodged against the accused,” he added.

Further, the commissioner of police said that Amandeep is already facing trial in three cases, including attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons. Gaurav Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Ajay Singh and Harmanpreet Singh alias Harman are also facing trial in criminal cases.

