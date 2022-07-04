Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Art workshops a big hit among amateur participants

The art workshops organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) from June 29 to July 3, for amateurs above the age of 15, drew an enthusiastic response from art lovers of tricity
Participants showing their prints and paintings after the workshop. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 05:27 PM IST
ByNirupama Dutt

After a long gap due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Open Hand Studios at the Le Corbusier Centre in Chandigarh’s Sector 19 was filled with colours, creativity and conversations as participants joyously created works of art. For many participants, it was their first experience.

Bheem Malhotra, chairperson of CLKA, said, “We had provision for 20 seats in printmaking but we raised them to 33. Similarly, we raised the number from 20 to 28 for painting.”

Rahul Dhiman, who conducted the printmaking workshop, said, “All participants were first-time printmakers. They took deep interest in lino-cut and the results were amazing.”

Pankaj Saroj, who conducted the painting workshop, was also satisfied with the works of the participants. The Akademi has now decided to hold these workshops biannually.

