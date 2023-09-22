Article 370 abrogation was aimed at weakening regional parties: Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) vice-president and former J&K chief minister, Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the aim of Article 370 abrogation was to weaken regional political parties. He, however said that the NC is growing stronger day by day.

National Conference (NC) vice-president and former J&K chief minister, Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the aim of Article 370 abrogation was to weaken regional political parties. He, however said that the NC is growing stronger day by day. (Mohammad Amin War)

Addressing a public rally in north Kashmir’s Handwara, Omar said the decision taken by the Centre was solely aimed at weakening the foothold of NC. “Whenever our party holds rally and programmes, a large number of people participate in it. The aim of abrogation of Article 370 was to weaken us.”

Omar said while impediments are being created for big mainstream political parties in J&K, the allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party are getting free hand. The former CM dared the Centre to hold elections in J&K. “Only elections can prove what people of J&K want.”

Omar also regretted for taking the Peoples Conference in the alliance of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for the District Development Council (DDC) elections held in 2020 and termed it as a wrong decision. “Despite strong reservations from my cadre,we gave our seats to the PC in larger interest. When they won, the party (PC) left the alliance. I must admit it was my mistake.”

Omar also said that the media is not free. “When we were in power, the papers used to reports against us. Now, there are only positive news, praising government. The media isn’t free.”

