Artist Abhishek Gupta doesn’t let his physical ability limit his aspiration to inspire!

Salvador Dalí once said, ‘A true artist is not one who is inspired but one who inspires others.’ True to these words, differently-abled artist Abhishek Gupta’s works are not just impressive, but also inspire visitors to see and feel motivated to live life to their fullest.

Artist Abhishek Gupta (HT Photo)

The exhibition of his works titled An Art Expression is organised by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA). Bheem Malhotra, chairperson, CLKA, says,

“Abhishek was born on the mid-spectrum of cerebral palsy, and suffers from speech impairment. He may have trouble communicating verbally but can fluidly express himself through art. He creates stunning visuals that light up the canvas.”

An artwork by Gupta

Gupta, who started painting three years back, is fast becoming a master of this craft as he dabbles in textures and colours to create evocative works that aim to draw the viewers’ attention. His use of bold brushstrokes is quite inventive. “My journey started during Covid… This journey has given me motivation for a better life, hope for my family, and imagination beyond the canvas,” says the 26-year-old, adding, “I am determined to live a full and joyful life. Besides my love to paint, I like to ride a bike and experiment with technology.”

He is a self-taught artist who hones his skilled via YouTube lessons. “This helped me develop my own signature expression over time... The entire process has been quite therapeutic,” he adds.

Over time, painting has become a crucial tool for Abhishek, allowing him to express himself in ways that he never explored before. Despite being so new to art, he has taken to the craft like a duck to water, says his family, which is amazed to see his skill and passion for art. “Abhishek cannot always do everything the way everyone else does but he has undeniably achieved so much by teaching himself how to paint, and in finding a way to open up without words,” says his family.

While the artist seeks acceptance, love, and respect, his family hopes that by sharing his story and his art with people, they will be able to encourage others like him to also find joy and fulfilment in life. “His paintings truly draw on his experiences of the world, and of his inner emotional domain,” they add.

CATCH IT LIVE:

WHAT: An Art Expression

WHERE: Sector 17 underpass connecting to Rose Garden

ON TILL: September 12

TIMINGS: 10am to 8pm