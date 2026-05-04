Chandigarh, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday said artists from Haryana are earning recognition across the country for their talent and Haryanvi folk traditions, music, theatre and dance are receiving widespread appreciation.

Artists from Haryana earning recognition across country for their talent: Governor Ghosh

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He called upon Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts to strengthen partnerships with global art institutions and ensure active participation in international cultural exchanges.

Ghosh said that such efforts would help establish Haryana as an influential contributor to the world's artistic heritage.

The second convocation ceremony of DLC SUPVA, Rohtak, was held on Monday. The governor is also the chancellor of the university.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and Haryana Chief Minister's OSD, Dr Raj Nehru and the varsity's Vice Chancellor Dr Amit Arya were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, 760 students from different batches and courses were awarded graduation and postgraduate degrees.

Addressing the convocation, the governor said that DLC SUPVA is not only imparting degrees for employment but is also nurturing creative leaders who are influencing society through fields such as performing and visual arts, fashion and textile design, film and television, as well as architecture.

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{{^usCountry}} He further remarked that Haryanvi folk traditions, music, theatre and dance are receiving widespread appreciation and this growing popularity signals a cultural renaissance that must be carried forward with a sense of responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further remarked that Haryanvi folk traditions, music, theatre and dance are receiving widespread appreciation and this growing popularity signals a cultural renaissance that must be carried forward with a sense of responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, it is essential to remain rooted in our traditions while embracing innovation, he said, according to an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, it is essential to remain rooted in our traditions while embracing innovation, he said, according to an official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He congratulated all the graduating students and extended his best wishes to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He congratulated all the graduating students and extended his best wishes to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ghosh said that the institution is named after the great "Surya Kavi" Dada Lakhmi Chand, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of artists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ghosh said that the institution is named after the great "Surya Kavi" Dada Lakhmi Chand, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of artists. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Congratulating the graduating students, he remarked that a convocation is not only a formal ceremony but also a celebration of knowledge, creativity and responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulating the graduating students, he remarked that a convocation is not only a formal ceremony but also a celebration of knowledge, creativity and responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhanda said that this university is the heart of our state's art, culture and creativity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhanda said that this university is the heart of our state's art, culture and creativity. {{/usCountry}}

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He told the graduating students that when they step out of this institution, they will not have only a piece of paper in their hands as a degree but also the expectations of society and the dream of a developed India on their shoulders.

"Your art should carry the fragrance of Haryana's soil along with its culture and modernity," he told them.

Arya told the students that this day is an important milestone in their lives.

"It is not only the conclusion of your academic journey but also the beginning of a new era, new opportunities and new responsibilities. The knowledge, skills and values you have acquired at this University will guide you throughout your life.

"The purpose of this university is not just to provide education, but to ensure the overall development of students. We are proud that our students are performing excellently in various fields and bringing positive change to society," he said.

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The VC also expressed gratitude to all the teachers and staff members who have made significant contributions to guiding the students and building their bright future.

He thanked the parents, saying their cooperation, trust and encouragement have helped the students reach this milestone.

Arya told the students that success in life is not limited to obtaining a degree or a position.

"True success lies in your character, your values and your contributions to society. Wherever you go, carry the name of your university and your country with pride," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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