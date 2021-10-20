As cases dip in Chandigarh, 3 mini Covid care centres to be closed

As fresh Covid-19 cases are gradually ebbing away in Chandigarh and the tricity, the UT health department on Tuesday decided to close the three mini Covid care centres from November 1.

Earlier in June this year, the health department had temporarily closed the three centres, being run at Sports Complex in Sectors 8, 34 and 43, and had kept them on standby mode till September 30. The centres were being run by Sri Sathya Sai Gramin Jagriti, Kandhari Beverages Private Limited, and United Sikhs, respectively.

“The UT administration appreciates the great noble gesture of six organisations who contributed towards the management of the second wave by running six mini Covid care centres in Chandigarh with oxygenated beds. The centres were operated by the organisations in a highly professional manner with qualified doctors and nurses. They also provided food, medicines and other services to Covid patients without any charges from the administration,” said Yashpal Garg, UT health secretary.

Garg added, “Due to sharp reduction in the number of Covid patients, it has been decided to close the centres at Sports Complex in Sectors 8, 34 and 43, from November 1. The organisations are requested to vacate the premises and hand it over to the director (sports), UT.”

The other three mini Covid care centres, being run by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society, Competent Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad, and Be Sure Buddy Private Limited, were also asked to either close the centre permanently or to continue with temporary closure till December 31 this year.

“Considering the possibility of a third wave, the three organisations were given two options—closure of the centres and vacation of the premises, or to continue with the temporary closure of the centres and retaining the given premises, with own security arrangements for the items and installations, up to December 31,” Garg said, adding that the administration would request the organisations to go with temporary closure. “However, the three organisations can decide and inform the administration in the next three days,” he said.

Seven test positive in tricity

As many as seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, lower than nine the day before.

Panchkula once again reported no case, the 10th time this month, while Chandigarh and Mohali logged four and three cases, respectively.

No life was lost to the virus for the 14th day in row.

However, tricity’s active cases increased from 68 to 70 in the past 24 hours. Mohali still has 35 infected patients, Chandigarh 25 and Panchkula 10.

The latest cases in the UT surfaced in Sectors 8 and 21, while those in Mohali came from Dera Bassi, Kharar and Mohali city.

