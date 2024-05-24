As election campaign nearing end, political bigwigs descend on Himachal

With only less than a week left for campaigning to end for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections, all political bigwigs have started making a beeline for the hill state to boost the prospect of their party candidates where the canvassing so far has remained a low-key affair revolving around local leaders. Prime Minister Narendar Modi waves to supporters during ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ at Nahan, for the Lok Sabha elections, in Sirmaur district, on Friday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in Nahan in the Shimla parliamentary seat and Paddal ground in Mandi.

Amidst allegations and counter-allegations, the campaigning in Mandi touched a new high with Bharatiya Janata Party candidate actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh leaving no stone unturned to target each other.

The polling for the four parliamentary seats will take place on June 1. Votes will be polled in the six assembly seats, Dharamshala, Sujanpur, Barsar, Kutlehar, Gagret, Lahaul and Spiti, simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

BJP national leaders, including national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had visited Himachal twice to boost the campaign while other national leaders interacted with the media at different places. Congress campaign has so far remained a low-key affair with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri remaining at the forefront. The BJP ran a Modi-centric campaign whereas the Congress ran a hyper-localised campaign focusing on the achievements of Sukhu and BJP’s “attempts to destabilise” the government.

Nadda has already addressed party meetings and public rallies in Bilaspur, Kangra and Arki in the Solan district comprising the Shimla parliamentary seat. On May 25, Union minister Amit Shah is going to visit Hamirpur and Kangra parliamentary constituencies.

Shah will address a rally at Amb on Saturday in Una and Dharamshala.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Mallikarjun Kharge, will address a public meeting in Rohru in Shimla district on Saturday. Defense minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to address rallies in Himachal.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will wind up the party campaign on May 29. She will address two public meetings in the Mandi parliamentary constituency. She will address meetings in Mandi and Kullu.