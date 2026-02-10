As Mohali MC limits expand, civic infra burden mounts

As the Mohali Municipal Corporation’s limits expand, the burden of providing basic civic infrastructure has also increased sharply, with a civic body report flagging serious gaps in newly added villages and urban pockets. In the General House meeting in January, MC had also resolved to seek at least ₹1,000 crore from GMADA to cover these infrastructure gaps before formally taking over their records. (HT File)

Large parts of these areas lack essential amenities such as stormwater drainage, internal roads, sewerage networks, street lighting and solid waste management systems.

The Punjab government recently brought fast-developing areas such as Aerocity, IT City, Sectors 81 and 82, along with several surrounding villages, under MC’s jurisdiction. However, the report notes that these areas, which were earlier under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), have been transferred without adequate municipal-level infrastructure, significantly adding to MC’s civic responsibilities.

In the General House meeting in January, MC had also resolved to seek at least ₹1,000 crore from GMADA to cover these infrastructure gaps before formally taking over their records.

Ahead of the final takeover, MC has now drafted a comprehensive development plan to address the infrastructure deficit. The plan proposes a mix of short-term interventions and long-term projects aimed at building permanent infrastructure across the newly merged areas.

According to the report, Green Enclave currently has no organised stormwater drainage system and faces a need for a sewerage treatment plant (STP). As an interim arrangement, stormwater issues will be managed using rural development funds, while permanent solutions will be taken up under the AMRUT Scheme.

In Ballomajra village, heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging as around 60–70% of the village’s stormwater flows towards TDI City, while the remaining 30% drains into Green Enclave. As an immediate measure, stormwater will be pumped into Patiala Ki Rao. As a long-term solution, the MC has proposed laying a dedicated pipeline to drain stormwater into Patiala Ki Rao at an estimated cost of about ₹50 lakh.

The Patiala Ki Rao natural drain will also fall under MC limits following the expansion. As per MC’s report, the drain is heavily silted and requires urgent desilting to prevent waterlogging and flooding in adjoining areas.

In Balongi, an untreated sewage is being discharged into the village pond, causing it to remain perpetually filled. Besides de-silting, the report recommends setting up a 5 MLD STP in the village at a tentative cost of ₹13-14 crore.

In Mauli Baidwan, the absence of a village pond has resulted in sewage being directly pumped into the N-Choe, compounded by illegal constructions along the choe. The report calls for cleaning of N-Choe using super suction machines and notes that a consultant has been hired under the AMRUT Scheme to conduct surveys for water supply, sewerage and an STP. Villages including Nanu Majra, Sambalki, Lakhnaur and Baliyali were found to have only partial sewerage networks, which require urgent upgradation to meet present and future demands.

For TDI City, the MC flagged inadequate STP capacity and chronic waterlogging as the area lies in a low-lying zone that acts as a natural catchment during the monsoon. Similar issues persist in Ansal Golf Links, where inadequate stormwater drainage leads to waterlogging and water has to be manually pumped out. In Preet City, multiple civic problems stem from an ongoing legal dispute between the developer and allottees.

“The report has been discussed in detail in a joint committee of the corporation, GMADA and the rural development department, which has been constituted to identify all issues to ensure smooth handover. Estimates are being prepared by both MC and GMADA for the proposed development works, and it is yet to be decided who will fund and execute them,” said a senior district administration official.