Even as the monsoon has hit a lull and the heavy rains of monsoon have temporarily given way to sweltering temperature, the city remains 25% rain deficient in the monsoon till now. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is likely to strengthen again next week, and rain is likely again from around July 21 as per initial forecasts.

The late onset of monsoon is a big factor for this, as monsoon was only declared on July 1, and June had recorded rain 75% below normal. (HT Photo)

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While IMD considers monsoon season from June 1 onwards up to September 30, this monsoon season 207.8 mm rain has been recorded in the city. This is 25% below normal for the corresponding period according to officials.

The late onset of monsoon is a big factor for this, as monsoon was only declared on July 1, and June had recorded rain 75% below normal. While the confluence of the monsoon system and a western disturbance (WD) had led to some heavy rain spells at the start of the month, the system is already weakened.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Monsoon will remain in weak phase due to shifting of it towards foothills leading to an increase in rainfall in hilly state and decrease in Indo-Gangetic plains.” A fresh low pressure system is likely to form over Bay of Bengal next week, which will feed moisture to the monsoon system and lead to more rains for the region.

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{{^usCountry}} Further, this lull in the monsoon is usually not seen when the monsoons have just started and usually comes around the end of the month. Asked whether it has to do with the El Niño effect, Paul added that the South American system is definitely having an effect on the Indian monsoon. “El Niño’s effect can be seen due to the decrease in the South Eastern trade winds and weak cross equatorial flow.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, this lull in the monsoon is usually not seen when the monsoons have just started and usually comes around the end of the month. Asked whether it has to do with the El Niño effect, Paul added that the South American system is definitely having an effect on the Indian monsoon. “El Niño’s effect can be seen due to the decrease in the South Eastern trade winds and weak cross equatorial flow.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, humidity has been rising and rose to a maximum of 84% on Wednesday. Coupled with the high temperature, this has made the weather uncomfortable for city residents. Maximum temperature rose from 36.6°C on Tuesday to 36.7°C on Wednesday, 3.4 degrees above normal.

Minimum temperature also rose from 25.6°C on Tuesday to 26.3°C on Wednesday, still 0.6 degrees below normal. In the next three days maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 37°C while minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 28°C.