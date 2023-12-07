As winter sets in, Chandigarh Golf Club members bask in all-weather pool’s glory

The Chandigarh Golf Club’s (CGC) well-equipped all-weather swimming pool is turning out to be a boon for the club members in the month of December. The members, for the first time ever, are able to use the club’s swimming pool in winters owing to the all-weather pool facilities including the heating system.

The revamped all-weather swimming pool of Chandigarh Golf Club. (Ravi Kumar /HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have been using the upgraded swimming pool at the club for some months now. Using it in the winters with temperatures of 29-30 °C is phenomenal.The club authorities have also upgraded the changing rooms for the members,” said 59-year-old Harbinder Singh, a member.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

With this, the CGC has become the first private club in the city to have a functional all-weather swimming pool. This is the second such facility after the government-owned Sector-23 all-weather pool. However, the club pool caters to its members only.

After the annual general elections earlier this year, the club management had decided to convert the pool, which was facing seepage issues for the past several years, into an all-weather facility for the members. The house had passed a budget of nearly ₹73 lakh to revamp it and the pool was ready in June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CGC Swimming Pool and Health Club chairman Dr Agnish Rajesh said, “The pool is made all-weather ready by installing a heating system. We have been maintaining the pool water temperature at 29-30 °C and the facility is opened twice a day (morning and evening). From old to young, members have been coming to use the pool. Heating pumps, no leakage and clean filtered water in the pool are some of the upgrades attracting the members.” The club has also renovated the changing rooms for the convenience of the members. “Due to the modern setting, the pool has a perfect aesthetic appeal. Water level reaches the upper edge of the pool forming no waterline on the pool walls. There is better water circulation and now the collection of floating debris is more efficient,” added Dr Rajesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a refreshing change for members of the club. Now we do not have to wait for summers to be swimming in the pool,” said another club member.