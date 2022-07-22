Asha workers protest in Karnal
Hundreds of Asha workers held a protest outside the mini secretariat in Karnal demanding a hike in their honorarium. The protesters accused the government of betrayal and not addressing their genuine concerns for the past several months.They handed over a memorandum to the district authority addressed to the chief minister and gave a 10-day ultimatum to the government to accept their demands or face agitation. Addressing the gathering, Kavita Rani, district president of the Asha workers’ association, alleged that they had been demanding the implementation of the notification dated July 21, 2018, regularisation of the services of Asha workers, ESIC and EPF benefits, but the government did not take any action in this regard.
Other short story
Will compensate farmers for every damaged grain: Dushyant
-
Manesar land case: Supreme Court orders non-exclusion of land from deemed award
The Supreme Court on Thursday said expression transfer used in its 2018 judgment in the Manesar land case was not confined to sale, lease or other encumbrance but also included development and/or collaboration agreements, as well as licences issued (for development) during the suspect period, whether or not in favour of the real estate developer. A CBI investigation was also ordered by the SC in 2015.
-
Holy book desecrated at Ambala gurdwara, FIR lodged
Pages of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib were found torn at Punjabi Gurdwara Sahib in Ambala Cantonment's Babyal village on Wednesday evening, prompting police to constitute a special investigation team. The torn pages were first noticed by a devotee, who alerted the congregation. Later, several community members, including SGPC member from Ambala, Harpal Singh Pali, and police rushed to the spot. No CCTV cameras are installed at the gurdwara.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases surge past 1,400 after five months
Chandigarh led the daily tally with 116 fresh cases, up from 98 the day before and highest since 126 on February 9. Mohali found 89 residents positive, down from 133 on Wednesday, while in Panchkula, the number dipped from 102 to 69 since a day ago. At 580, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 549 and Panchkula with 320. The figure increased from 7.7% to 8.8% in Chandigarh.
-
Regularisation of building violations: CHB committee says no to Delhi pattern
In a major setback to the hundreds of Chandigarh Housing Board allottees, the CHB committee, set up to examine requests for need-based changes in its residential units, has turned down regularisation based on Delhi pattern. The committee, constituted in September last year, comprises technical experts and three non-official board members. In Chandigarh, however, CHB has been regularly demolishing building violations and penalising the violators.
-
770 boxes of illicit liquor recovered from truck in Chandigarh, two held
In one of the biggest hauls of the year, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police recovered 770 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck at Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Wednesday night. Two men in the truck, identified as Ajay Kumar, 43, hailing from Pithorgarh Uttarakhand, and Ravinder Siingh, 32, from Naya Shahar Badala, Mohali, were arrested. The Swaraj Mazda canter truck carrying the liquor was also impounded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics