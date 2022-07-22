Asha workers protest in Karnal

Hundreds of Asha workers held a protest outside the mini secretariat in Karnal demanding a hike in their honorarium. The protesters accused the government of betrayal and not addressing their genuine concerns for the past several months.They handed over a memorandum to the district authority addressed to the chief minister and gave a 10-day ultimatum to the government to accept their demands or face agitation. Addressing the gathering, Kavita Rani, district president of the Asha workers’ association, alleged that they had been demanding the implementation of the notification dated July 21, 2018, regularisation of the services of Asha workers, ESIC and EPF benefits, but the government did not take any action in this regard.

Karnal Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala announced that the government will provide compensation to farmers whose crops were damaged due to bad weather, heavy rains and accidental fire. “The government is committed to compensating farmers for every damaged grain and it has also modified the compensation policy. Farmers will also get compensation for the crops burnt due to accidental fire and a separate portal will be created for the farmers to report the crop loss due to fire,” Dushyant said addressing a gathering in Kaithal on Thursday.