Ashok Tanwar trains gun on Haryana Congress chief
Published on Jul 31, 2022 01:19 AM IST
Addressing a press conference in Sirsa, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashok Tanwar Tanwar said the ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ era was started by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan’s family as his father changed four parties in a day
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashok Tanwar on Saturday hit out at Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and termed him a ‘rubber stamp’ president.
Addressing a press conference in Sirsa, Tanwar said the ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ era was started by Udai Bhan’s family as his father changed four parties in a day.
“Udai Bhan will be known as the rubber stump Haryana Congress president like Phool Chand Mulana,” he added. Taking shots at the BJP-JJP regime in the state, he said, “The mining mafia has become so powerful that even higher police officials are not safe.”