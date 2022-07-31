Ashok Tanwar trains gun on Haryana Congress chief

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashok Tanwar on Saturday hit out at Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and termed him a ‘rubber stamp’ president.

Addressing a press conference in Sirsa, Tanwar said the ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ era was started by Udai Bhan’s family as his father changed four parties in a day.

“Udai Bhan will be known as the rubber stump Haryana Congress president like Phool Chand Mulana,” he added. Taking shots at the BJP-JJP regime in the state, he said, “The mining mafia has become so powerful that even higher police officials are not safe.”