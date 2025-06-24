Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Ashu steps down as Punjab Congress working president after Ludhiana West bypoll defeat

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 24, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Ashu’s resignation came soon after the result was declared on Monday. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora.

After losing the Ludhiana West byelection, senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu resigned from his post as the working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Monday.

(HT File)
After losing the Ludhiana West byelection, senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu resigned from his post as the working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Monday. (HT File)

Ashu’s resignation came soon after the result was declared on Monday. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora.

Ashu confirmed his resignation and said, “I take full moral responsibility for this defeat. The state Congress president and the leader of Opposition were nowhere in the campaign.” He added that he had sent his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Bhupesh Baghel.

Ashu was appointed Working president of the Punjab Congress on April 11, 2022.

A major reason behind Congress’ defeat in Ludhiana West appears to be the “lack of unity” between Ashu and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ashu steps down as Punjab Congress working president after Ludhiana West bypoll defeat
