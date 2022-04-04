Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI among two killed in Hoshiarpur road accident
chandigarh news

ASI among two killed in Hoshiarpur road accident

The ASI was killed in the road accident when he was returning after finishing his duty and a car coming from opposite direction hit his motorcycle
ASI among two killed in Hoshiarpur road accident (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Hoshiarpur

Two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and four persons were seriously wounded in a collision between a truck, a motorcycle and a car at Bajwara here on Sunday, police said.

ASI Gurdial Singh was killed in the accident which happened when he was returning after finishing his duty at the Police Recruits Training Centre, Jahan Khelan. When he reached near the new Una road, a car coming from the opposite direction first hit his motorcycle and then collided with a truck coming from Bajwara, police said.

Singh succumbed to injuries on way to a private hospital in Jalandhar whereas Harshit Khera, who was in the car, breathed his last at a local hospital, they said.

Four others in the car suffered injuries, police said.

