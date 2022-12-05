Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ASI dies after being hit by vehicle in Rohtak

Published on Dec 05, 2022 03:27 AM IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana police died after an unknown vehicle hit his car near Basana village in Rohtak on Sunday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Haryana police died after an unknown vehicle hit his car near Basana village here on Sunday.

The ASI, Rajbir Singh of Kalanaur in Rohtak, was posted in Hisar’s Hansi and the mishap took place when he was coming back home after performing his duty.

Sunny Loura, spokesman of the Rohtak police, said some passers-by spotted the injured ASI and called the police.

“The ASI succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here. We have booked an unknown driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” the spokesman added.

2 killed in road mishap

In a separate incident, two persons were killed and as many injured after a speeding car hit an auto and a handcart.

The deceased have been identified as Shibu, 50, and his worker Rohit, who was in his early 20s. Both of them were from Bihar. Shibu used to sell ice cream and Rohit was working with him. However, the condition of both injured is stable.

Arya Nagar SHO Devender Kumar said they have booked a car driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence and launched a hunt to arrest him.

