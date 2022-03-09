Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ASI held for taking bribe in Yamunanagar
chandigarh news

ASI held for taking bribe in Yamunanagar

Inspector Mandeep Singh of the bureau said that the cop, Anil Kumar, had sought ₹20,000 from the complainant for reaching a compromise in a case related to domestic violence filed against him, in which half of the amount was paid earlier.
The ASI was held while accepting 10,000 at the station Monday night. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The state vigilance bureau arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Buria police station of Yamunanagar red-handed while accepting a bribe of 10,000 from a local, officials said on Tuesday.

Inspector Mandeep Singh of the bureau said that the cop, Anil Kumar, had sought 20,000 from the complainant for reaching a compromise in a case related to domestic violence filed against him, in which half of the amount was paid earlier.

The cop was held while accepting 10,000 at the station Monday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP