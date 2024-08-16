ASI in vigilance net for taking 20k bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Partap Singh posted at Merado police post under police station Ludhiana Sadar for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. During search of his vehicle, the VB team recovered ₹32,000. Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Assistant Sub Inspector in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Disclosing this here on Friday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said the ASI has been arrested based on a complaint lodged by Gurjit Rai, a resident of Shimlapuri, in Ludhiana city.

He further added that the complainant has approached the VB and informed that a police case was registered against him in the said police station on June 12 for cheating. He was arrested by the police on the same day. ASI Partap Singh was investigating officer (IO) in this case. He further alleged that the ASI had taken possession of his mobile phone, laptop and some documents during the investigation without any documentation.

The complainant further alleged that after getting bail, he had met ASI Partap Singh to get his belongings back, but the accused ASI demanded a bribe of ₹40,000 and had taken ₹20,000 bribe as a first instalment in lieu of returning some of the articles to him. He said the ASI was now demanding the remaining balance of the bribe, ₹20,000 to return all the remaining articles.

The spokesperson said the VB team laid a trap and ASI Partap Singh was arrested while he was accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He said in this regard a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at the VB police station, Ludhiana range. He will be produced in the court on Saturday.