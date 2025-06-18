ASI killed, 3 cops injured in Bathinda road accident

Bathinda The police vehicle was returning from Barnala when the collision occurred on the Patiala-Bathinda national highway, officials said. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Muktsar district police was killed, and four other members of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team were injured after their official SUV collided with a truck near Gill Kalan village in Bathinda in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police vehicle was returning from Barnala when the collision occurred on the Patiala-Bathinda national highway, officials said.

Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pardeep Singh confirmed that ASI Jalandhar Singh died during treatment at a hospital. CIA Inspector Rajbir Singh sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition at a private hospital.

Three constables — Jagroop Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Kuljit Singh — also suffered multiple injuries and are undergoing treatment in Bathinda.

“No foul play is suspected in the incident. It appears to be an unfortunate road mishap,” DSP Pardeep Singh said.

A formal investigation has been initiated, and further updates are awaited from the authorities.