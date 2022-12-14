ASI recruitment scam: Chandigarh Police arrest another cyber cafe owner

Making more arrests in the ASI recruitment scam, the crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested another cyber cafe owner who filed fraudulent applications for the December 18 recruitment exam.

The accused has been identified as Anil, 20, of Alipura village, Jind, Haryana.

Police said Anil was currently working as a clerk at the Army Headquarters, Central Command, Jabalpur. During questioning, he disclosed that before joining the army, he was running a cyber cafe at Uchana, Jind, where he filled up a fake form for the recruitment exam.

Anil was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to two-day police remand.

Notably, on November 30, police had registered a case after detecting multiple applications by the same candidates with only slight changes in the details, pointing at attempts to send dummy candidates for the exam.

Apart from Anil, others arrested so far include a constable, Naresh, his accomplice, Hardeep, who works in the office of Accountant General, Punjab, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, and a cyber cafe owner, Chander Kant.

Using Kant’s cyber cafe, Naresh and Hardeep, who also hail from Jind, had filed duplicate applications in Naresh’s name with their respective pictures to get consecutive roll numbers for cheating in the exam, said police.

The written examination on December 18 is being held for 49 posts of ASI, including 27 for men, 16 for women and six for army personnel.