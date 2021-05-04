ASI shoots self dead in Moga, SHO booked for abetting suicide

A 52-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on Monday committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at government quarters of the police post in Moga district’s Lopo village after he was allegedly harassed by the Badhni Kalan station house officer (SHO).

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against sub-inspector Karamjeet Singh, the SHO.

The ASI, a resident of Jaimal Wala village in the district, was deployed at the police post nearly six month ago.

Minutes before ending his life, he called his son and sent him a suicide note over phone. In the note, he alleged that the SHO was pressurising him to demand ₹50,000 from an accused in a 6-year-old case of brawl case on the pretext of reopening the investigation.

The ASI refused to accept this but the SHO asked him to either demand it from the accused or pay from his own pocket, it was alleged.

“I told the SHO that I do not take bribes. But he used to call me to his office and harass me. Therefore, I am going to kill myself,” the purported suicide letter reads.

Talking to mediapersons, the victim’s son said, “The SHO had been harassing my father for the last 10 days. He called me around 6am saying he was going to commit suicide as SHO Karamjeet Singh was demanding ₹50,000 from him. I immediately reached the police post only to find that he was taken to a hospital where he died.”

Superintendent of police (headquarters) Gurdeep Singh said, “A case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Karamjeet on the complaint of the victim’s wife. The accused has not been arrested yet.”