ASI, wife among five booked for implicating man in drug case

A Punjab Police assistant sub inspector (ASI), his wife and daughter were among five people booked for implicating a Ferozepur resident in a fake case of drug trafficking on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Indian student dies in Ukraine, government expresses ‘profound sorrow’

Senior superintendent of police Narendra Bhargav said that a constable, Yogesh Kumar, acted on a tip-off provided by local resident Sunil Gill and recovered psychotropic substances from Harjinder Singh’s scooter at the Ferozepur district court. Harjinder pleaded he was not guilty.

“The Ferozepur DSP found that ASI Hardev Singh, his wife Jaswinder Kaur and daughter Navneet Kaur, constable Yogesh Kumar and Sunil Gill conspired against Harjinder to falsely implicate him in a drug case. Sunil hid the psychotropic substances in Harjinder’s scooter,” Bhargav said.

All five accused were booked under Sections 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances), 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 58(2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While ASI Hardev, Yogesh and Sunil were caught, the two women are absconding, the SSP said.

Smuggler caught, 1.57kg of heroin seized

Police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 1.57 kg of heroin in Ferozepur on Tuesday. SSP Bhargav said that Tara Singh, a sub inspector of the local crime investigation agency (CIA), was patrolling the border road when he got a tip-off that Ravinder Singh of Baare Ke village was smuggling drugs.

He was arrested after 859g of heroin was recovered from him. The houses of his accomplices, Anmol and Shiva, in the village were raided and 715g of heroin and the cash were recovered but the two managed to flee. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}