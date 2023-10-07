Asian Games: Punjab basks in hockey glory as India strikes gold

Punjab rejoiced as the Indian hockey team clinched the gold medal in the ongoing Asian games. The state had a maximum of 10 players in the 18-man squad for the Asiad.

Indian men's hockey team players pose for a photo showing their gold medals after beating Japan 5-1 in the men's hockey final match in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Friday. (ANI)

Jalandhar’s Mithapur village, known as hockey nursery, broke into celebrations celebrating the success of its three players including former captain Manpreet Singh, forward Mandeep Singh and drag-flicker Varun Kumar.

For Indians, who had to be content with a bronze medal in the last edition in Jakarta, it was their fourth Asian Games gold and first since the 2014 Incheon edition. India’s other gold medals came in 1966 and 1998, both times in Bangkok. With this gold medal, India also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jalandhar had two more players in the squad with ace midfielder Hardik Singh Rai who belongs to Khusropur village, while another forward player Sukhjeet Singh, who is a product of Surjit Hockey Academy, is also from Jalandhar.

Special ‘dholis’ were called as families of the players along with the villagers went into celebration mode.

Manjit Kaur, mother of Manpreet, who scored the first goal in the final against Japan, said it was a great moment for the family and the village.

“The hockey team has made a podium finish in two back-to-back major events. They had earlier won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and now gold medal in the Asiad Games. Manpreet hard work has finally paid off. This was his third Asian Games. We are proud of the whole team as they played like sheer professionals throughout the tournament,” she said.

Congratulating the players, Varun’s father Brahma Nand said the icing on the cake is that now the team has directly qualified in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Former Olympian and Congress MLA Pargat Singh, who also hails from Mithapur village congratulated the team with a post on X.

“An electrifying performance by our boys at the #AsianGames2023! The journey from 1966 to now, with golds in 1998, 2014, and 2023, showcases the enduring spirit and prowess of Indian Hockey. Way to go, champions!” Pargat post said on X.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Captain Karnail Singh further informed that India reserve goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak is from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

Other players from Punjab include captain Harmanpreet Singh, a resident of Timmowal village in Amritsar district, Gurjant Singh of Khalaira village in Amritsar, Shamsher Singh of Attari in Amritsar and Jarmanjit Singh Bal is also from Amritsar.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar also lauded the Indian men’s hockey team.

Mann called the win a “historic moment for the entire country in general and Punjab in particular” as the state has 10 players in the Indian contingent, including Harmanpreet Singh, the captain. Mann said the win will pave the way to restore the pristine glory of the game in India, according to a statement.

His Haryana counterpart Khattar said in a post on X, “The stalwarts of the Indian men’s hockey team have once again proved their supremacy in this game by defeating Japan 5-1.” “Many congratulations and best wishes to all the players and staff members of the team on winning the gold medal in the Asian Games,” he added in his post in Hindi.

