Asia’s largest tulip garden among 14 tourist spots to be reopened in J&K

After a fresh security review the J&K government has decided to reopen 14 more tourist places in the UT that were closed after the Pahalgam terror attack last year. Asia's largest Tulip garden on the foothills of Zabarwan range, overlooking world famous Dal Lake, in Srinagar. (PTI File)

Of the 14 tourist spots reopened after security review, 11 are in Kashmir and three are in Jammu region. So far 39 tourist spots and places that were closed after the Pahalgam terror attack in April have been reopened. Among the 14 places, include the famous Tulip garden which will be thrown open for tourists next month.

J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha made the announcement of reopening of these tourist places on Monday evening.

During the ongoing Budget session, chief minister Omar Abdullah had assured the House that he would get that tourist destinations re-opened.

“Eleven tourist spots in Kashmir Division- Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in Budgam; Dandipora Park in Kokernag, Anantnag; Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan and Padpawan in Shopian; Astanpora and Tulip Garden in Srinagar; Thajwas Glacier and Hung Park in Ganderbal and Wullar/ Watlab in Baramulla to be reopened immediately,” said an official spokesperson of the Lok Bhavan in a statement issued here.

“Three tourist spots in Jammu division- Devi Pindi in Reasi, Mahu Mangat in Ramban and Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar to be reopened immediately,” he added. Three sites in Kashmir division- Gurez and Athwatoo in Bandipora, Bangus in Kupwara and One site in Jammu Division- Ramkund in Ramban will be reopened once snow gets cleared, he informed.

“Three sites in Kashmir Division- Gurez, Athwatoo, Bangus and 1 site in Jammu Division- Ramkund in Ramban will be reopened once snow gets cleared.” Soon after the targeted killing of 25 tourists and a local ponnywala by Pakistan-based terrorists, in Baisaran, Pahalgam, in south Kashmir on April 22, the government had announced closure of nearly 50 tourist places across J&K due to security issues.

Today’s decision has come after J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah had discussed the issue with Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu. Abdullah had earlier said that he will discuss the issue with the Union Home Minister.

Omar Abdullah has been a vocal critic of closure of the tourist places in the UT.

“Around the world, we keep on saying Kashmir is normal. But then how is this evidence of normalcy? It is right that the Pahalgam incident should not have happened but after that steps were already taken (to ensure security) .

Now, I think, the time has come to open these (tourist) destinations,” Omar Abdullah had told reporters after he inaugurated a Convention Centre at Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla last September, days before more than 12 tourist spots were reopened in J&K.

In June, eight destinations had opened in Kashmir included parks near Pahalgam market, Verinag, Kokernag, and Achabal gardens in Anantnag district, and Badamwari Park, Duck Park near Nigeen and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal in Srinagar district. In June, LG Sinha had said more tourist places will be opened in a phased manner after security assessment.