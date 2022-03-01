Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Asif Jalal is BSF Punjab frontier inspector general
chandigarh news

Asif Jalal is BSF Punjab frontier inspector general

Asif Jalal has also served as inspector general of police (IGP) of Shimla Range, and as IG in HP State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. He assumed charge as BSF Punjab frontier inspector general
Asif Jalal, a 2002-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, assumed the charge as inspector general (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab frontier, on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Asif Jalal, a 2002-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, assumed the charge as inspector general (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab frontier, on Monday. He replaced Sonali Mishra, who became the first woman to head the force’s sensitive Punjab frontier.

Asif served in various districts of Himachal Pradesh as assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and superintendent of police (SP). Thereafter, he went on a deputation to the Central government and served as the SP in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi.

He has also served as inspector general of police (IGP) of Shimla Range, and as IG in HP State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, where he worked to launch the Emergency Response Support System, Gudiya Helpline for women safety, Shakti button, etc. He again went on deputation to the Central government and joined the Ministry of home affairs (MHA) in 2020 as a director. He has been awarded medals and commendation discs for his good works during his various postings.

