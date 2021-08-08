ASIs’ killing in Ludhiana: Two held for sheltering shooters get clean chit

A man and a woman, arrested for providing shelter to the accused who shot dead two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in Jagraon on May 15, have been let off by the police.

According to investigators, Harcharan Singh of Gwalior and Ramandeep Kaur of Dhalleke village, Moga, were given a clean chit after no strong evidence was found regarding their involvement in the crime.

Police had earlier suspected that the duo had provided shelter to the shooters, Darshan Singh and Balwinder Singh, alias Babbi, at Harcharan’s house.

The shooters were associates of gangster Jaipal Bhullar who was gunned down by the West Bengal police in Kolkata in June.

During questioning, Harcharan had claimed that he was not aware about the fact that the accused were wanted by the police for the murder of the two ASIs. He had only allowed them to stay at his house following a friend’s request.

Ramandeep is the wife of Gurpreet Singh, who owned the truck that was recovered from Darshan and Balwinder following their arrest.

Gurpreet had bought the truck in partnership with one of the accused, but later sold the truck to the accused.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Jatinderjit Singh said Gurpreet’s role was still under scanner, but his wife and Harcharan were released.

Jaipal Bhullar, along with his accomplices, had gunned down ASI Bhagwan Singh and ASI Dalwinderjit Singh of the CIA staff in New Grain Market of Jagraon on May 15. Jaipal and his accomplice, Jaspreet Singh, were killed in an encounter in Kolkata on June 9, while two other shooters, Darshan and Balwinder, were arrested two weeks after the shooting.