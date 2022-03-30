‘Asked private schools not to…': Bhagwant Mann's decision on uniform, books

In two major decisions, the Punjab government has asked private schools in the state not to increase the admission fee this semester, and to make their books and uniforms available at all shops near the school premises. Announcing the decision on Wednesday, new chief minister Bhagwant Mann said, "The orders have been given to the private schools in the state to not increase the admission fee this semester. The order comes into immediate effect.

"Secondly, no private school will ask the parents to go to a specific shop to purchase uniforms and books... They will make their books and uniforms available at all shops in that area, and parents will be able to purchase from any shop of their choice," news agency ANI quoted Mann as saying.

On Tuesday, Mann said he was working to make Punjabi University free from debt so that it regains its glory as a seat of higher learning.

"I guarantee to make Punjabi University free from debt so as to regain its pristine glory as a seat of higher learning in northern India," said Mann.

He said providing a world-class education to students of the state was Punjab government's priority.

With an aim to provide ample opportunities for the youth in the state, Mann said, "All pending issues of school and college teachers would be resolved soon. Our youth will get enough opportunities to exhibit their capacities and capabilities in the state so that they could become ideal citizens of society."

Recently, Mann rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state, a similar initiative first launched by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the people of Punjab. Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same and will deliver the ration at that time," Mann said.

He also said the scheme is an optional one, and the ration-card holders can opt out from it.

