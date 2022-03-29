Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Bhagwant Mann announces rollout of doorstep ration delivery scheme
CM Bhagwant Mann announces rollout of doorstep ration delivery scheme

CM Bhagwant Mann said that the scheme is aimed at providing good quality ration to people in gunny bags at their doorstep
CM Bhagwant Mann announces rollout of doorstep ration delivery scheme (ANI File)
CM Bhagwant Mann announces rollout of doorstep ration delivery scheme (ANI File)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Monday announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme, saying the poor will no longer need to stand in queues.

Making this announcement in a video message, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the scheme is aimed at providing good quality ration, wheat or wheat flour and daal, to the people packed in the gunny bags.

Ahead of the February 20 polls, the AAP had announced to launch the scheme once voted to power. The party won the polls with thumping majority winning 92 seats in 117-member state legislative assembly.

“You need not stand in long queues or miss your daily wage anymore for getting ration. Now, our officials will check your availability before delivering the ration at your doorstep,” said Mann in the video message.

Te scheme, Mann said, will be optional for the eligible beneficiaries as they would get ration supplied from the nearby depots as per their convenience.

This “people friendly initiative” would ensure the best quality ration at their doorsteps, he said. “Our government has made an endeavour to provide healthy and hygienic ration at your doorsteps,” he added, saying that the modalities for the implementation of this scheme would be announced shortly.

Mann said the Arvind Kejriwal government had started this scheme in Delhi too, “but unfortunately it was stopped. But in Punjab, we are going to implement this scheme and we will run it successfully”.

Mann said it is sad that even 75 years after country’s Independence, the poor and common people still have to stand in long queues outside ration depots to get their ration. In this age of digitalization, various items of daily needs including food items, are delivered at people’s doorsteps at one phone call, he said.

“Governments are for the people, they are elected by the people and governments should be to facilitate people and not to harass them or create problems for them,” he said.

