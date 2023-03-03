Aspire for serious debates, total transparency, Punjab governor tells legislators

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday advised members of the legislative assembly to have serious debates and avoid indulging in shouting or use of unparliamentary language.

The governor said there have to be serious debates only, and infighting and shouting should be avoided as far as possible (HT Photo by Ravi Kumar)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the state assembly at the start of the budget session, the governor said there have to be serious debates only, and infighting and shouting should be avoided as far as possible. “Being a senior, this is my message to you. I think I can give you advice. A message should go from here to the entire state that this is the ideal state, ideal assembly,” he said.

Purohit also advised the members to aspire for total transparency in their personal and public lives and asked them not to hide anything even if it is their bad habit as they are the leaders of the society. “Suppose, if somebody has some bad habit, let it come out in the open. At least his friends will ask him to stop it,” he said, expressing confidence that the members would follow his advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The governor, in his address, lauded the law and order situation, stating that his government would never compromise on the law and security of its people and had allotted enough funds to the police department in the financial year 2022-23. “To effectively combat gangster culture and restore people’s confidence in law-and-order machinery, an anti-gangster task force (AGTF) headed by an ADGP rank officer has been formed. The effective and timely action by AGTF has led to the arrest of several wanted gangsters and criminals and busting various gangster modules along with recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunitions and vehicles used in criminal activities,” he said. Purohit also spoke about the steps taken by his government to improve the quality of education. The government has launched a flagship programme ‘Schools of Eminence’ to transform 117 schools which will cater to the students of classes 9 to 12. “These schools will be built on five pillars of support and strength – infrastructure, academics, human resource management, sports and co-curricular activities and community engagement. They will create opportunities to nurture individual ability and skills valuable for higher education, employment and training,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The governor also praised the zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and efforts to provide transparent governance. He also said the government has made operational 504 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ in urban and rural areas of the state, where people are availing of free OPD facilities and are getting free diagnostic check-ups.