Assailant shoots dead Hoshiarpur woman near Punjab-Himachal border
Assailant shoots dead Hoshiarpur woman near Punjab-Himachal border

Published on Mar 26, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: A 60-year-old woman was killed and her nephew, 36, injured after a bike-borne assailant opened fire on them on the Dholbaha-Daulatpur road along the Punjab-Himachal border on Friday.

The woman, Raksha Devi, a resident of Dholbaha, died on the spot, while her nephew Rajnish Kumar of Tentpal, was rushed to the Hoshiarpur civil hospital, from where he was referred to an Amritsar hospital.

The police said two bullets hit Rajnish and one Raksha Devi when the duo was going to Himachal to meet a relative.

On receiving information, the Himachal Pradesh Police reached the crime site.

Later, a team from the Hariana police station in Hoshiarpur took the body in its custody.

Station house officer Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said the accused was yet to be identified as the injured was not in the condition to record his statement.

People familiar with the matter said the suspect also belongs to Tentpal village and the incident was the fallout of an old rivalry.

