Assailants fire outside showroom, demand ransom

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 25, 2024 08:04 AM IST

According to police, the front gate of the showroom was broken due to firing and front glass of a car was vandalised

Three masked men on Monday fired shots outside the Mahindra showroom in Hisar and demanded a ransom of 5 crore from the owner Ram Bhagat, who is also national vice-president of INLD.

The assailants fled on a bike after firing the shots after leaving a note, the police added. (iStock)
The assailants fled on a bike after firing the shots after leaving a note, the police added.

According to police, the front gate of the showroom was broken due to firing and front glass of a car was vandalised. The assailants fled on a bike after firing the shots after leaving a note, the police added.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said that the police officials are investigating the ransom note and ascertaining the veracity of the names written in it.

“CCTV footage was recovered from the showroom to ascertain the identity of the attackers,” he added.

The ransom note carries, “Jai Shri Ram, Jai Gau Mata. Ya to 5 crore Taiyar Kar Liye, Nahi to Showroom Mai Baithne Wala Nahi pawega (Either arrange 5 crore rupees, or else the person sitting in the showroom will not be able to sit). Kala Khairampuria, Lalu Kharia, Sunny Khardia, Sajid Khan, Suresh Dhadhunia, Bhau Gang, Neeraj Bawana Gang, Neeraj Faridpuria.”

