Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Assailants kill 35-year-old man in Punjab’s Nabha, flee with his motorcycle
chandigarh news

Assailants kill 35-year-old man in Punjab’s Nabha, flee with his motorcycle

Two unidentified men killed murdered a 35-year-old man in Nabha sub-division’s Halotali village on Wednesday night
After killing Sukhchain Dass, the accused fled with his Royal Enfield motorcycle and other belonging, said Punjab Police.
After killing Sukhchain Dass, the accused fled with his Royal Enfield motorcycle and other belonging, said Punjab Police.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Two unidentified assailants murdered a 35-year-old man in Nabha sub-division’s Halotali village on Wednesday night.

After killing Sukhchain Dass, the accused fled with his Royal Enfield motorcycle and other belonging, said police on Thursday.

Police said they received a call around 10pm that a man was lying injured on a road. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said, adding that he was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and inflicted multiple injuries in his stomach.

Bhadson station house officer Sukhdev Singh said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

Police have gathered clues about the movement of the accused, said the SHO, adding that efforts are on to nab them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out