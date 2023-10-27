Assault on DSP vigilance: AIG Sidhu sent to one-day police remand

Mohali : A local court on Thursday sent Punjab assistant inspector general (AIG), human rights, Malvinder Singh Sidhu to one-day police remand.

A local court on Thursday sent Punjab assistant inspector general (AIG), human rights, Malvinder Singh Sidhu to one-day police remand.

He was arrested on Wednesday for obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty at Punjab vigilance bureau headquarters, Sector 68, Mohali, during an ongoing probe against him.

Vigilance bureau (VB) officials alleged that Sidhu was called for questioning by a deputy superintendent of police (VB), but the AIG tried to record the proceedings, misbehaved with him, and tore official documents. On the complaint of the VB official, a case under Sections 353, 186, 123 and 506 of the IPC was registered against Sidhu at the Phase 8 police station.

