Assembly panel directs officials to submit reports on all Yamunanagar mining sites in 10 days

On its first visit to understand the mining plan in Yamunanagar, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Public Accounts committee, formed in April last year, asked the district officials of different departments to visit the mining sites.

Members of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s Public Accounts committee carrying out an inspection at a mining site. (HT Photo)

The panel, headed by Congress legislator Varun Chaudhary, has also asked the district officials to submit a report on their field visit within 10 days to the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

On Wednesday, Chaudhary chaired a meeting with the district-level monitoring committee and later visited two mining sites in Kanalsi and Dhanaura villages to inspect the mining work. The committee comprises nine members, with three including legislators Chaudhary, Ramkumar Kashyap and Surender Panwar taking part in the visit, completing the corum.

Speaking to HT, Chaudhary said, “At the meeting, the officials, who are part of the district-level monitoring committee, admitted that except the mining officers none had visited the mining site in the recent past. We have asked them for a field visit and submit a report within 10 days on all the operational mining sites.”

The officials were also asked to designate an exit route of the mining vehicles and to prepare the status of mining, stock and crushers operational in the report. The forest officer and pollution board , meanwhile, were asked to check on the new trees planted, to analyse air and noise pollution respectively.

On e-rawana portal, the panel was told that to stop illegal mining, a total of seven check posts with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been put in place and a total of ₹47.16 crore this year (till date) has been recovered as penalty from those involved in illegal mining.

A total of 61 criminal cases have been registered since 2019, on which the action taken and case status has been sought by the committee in the report.

