Assets case: Mohali court issues notice to govt on Saini’s bail plea

The additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, on Thursday issued a notice to the Punjab government following an anticipatory bail filed by former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and six others in case filed by the Punjab vigilance and anti-corruption bureau in a disproportionate assets case and Prevention of Corruption Act on August 2.

The next day of hearing has been fixed for Friday (August 6). Saini’s counsel HS Dhanoa filed the anticipatory bail on Thursday.

Hearing the case, the additional district and sessions judge issued the notice to the state government for August 6 and directed it to present complete record with regard to the FIR.

On August 2, the Punjab vigilance bureau registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and conspiracy against former Saini and with six others, including public works department executive engineer Nimratdeep Singh and his father Surinderjit Singh Jaspal, Ajay Kaushal, Parduman Singh, Paramjit Singh and Amit Singla.

The agency is probing Saini’s role in a fraudulent deal involving fake documents and questionable financial transactions linked to a house in Sector 20, Chandigarh.

The FIR lodged by vigilance additional director Varinder Singh Brar was based on an inquiry which established that Saini paid ₹2.5 lakh rent for the first floor of the house to an excise officer’s family, besides paying ₹6.4 crore since October 2018.

Last year, the Mohali police booked Saini for the alleged disappearance and murder of Balwant Singh Multani. A special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police is also examining his role in the 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing cases when he was the DGP.