Assistant professor’s suicide: Arrest education minister: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday demanded immediate arrest of education minister Harjot Singh Bains after a woman assistant professor from Rupnagar allegedly ended her life.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the matter of the suicide of the assistant professor was under investigation and the education minister has no link to it, as the matter of appointment of assistant professors was pending in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sukhbir said that despite the assistant professor mentioning the name of the minister in her suicide note, no action has been taken against him.

A woman assistant professor allegedly ended her life on Saturday. She had reportedly blamed the education minister in a note. She was one of the candidates who were protesting seeking their appointment in Punjab’s government colleges.

Terming the session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha as ‘illegal’, Sukhbir said that the session was only a drama as no business was discussed there.

On the SGPC elections, Sukhbir said that Shiromani Akali Dal was fully geared up for the polls.

During his tour to the city, Sukhbir also visited the office of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association’s office and congratulated the newly elected team.

Education minister has no role in the matter: Cheema

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the matter of the suicide of the assistant professor was under investigation and the education minister has no link to it, as the matter of appointment of assistant professors was pending in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Cheema was in Ludhiana to attend a state-level function to mark Pargat Utsav of Bhagwan Valmiki on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he said that the government will move the Supreme Court against the governor who did not approve the bills passed by the state assembly in the special session.

Replying to a question that patwaris have refused to perform election duty in a protest, Cheema said that the Patwaris will perform all lawful duties assigned to them by the authorities.

Speaking on the issue of Satluj-Yamuna Link Canal, Cheema said that Punjab will not share a single drop of water with anyone.

