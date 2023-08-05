Punjab: Vigilance bureau nabs ASI while accepting 20,000 bribe

Ferozepur Vigilance Bureau on Saturday nabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Harjinder Singh, posted at Zira Sadar police station in Ferozepur district, while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from Harpreet Singh resident of Mahianwala village.

Divulging details here on Saturday, an official spokesperson of the VB said the accused ASI was demanding bribe from Harpreet Singh for not taking action against him in a complaint filed by Gurmail Kaur of the same village. Harpreet also claimed that ASI Harjinder Singh took ₹3,000 from him on August 4 and now he was demanding ₹20,000 more. The complainant also produced a call recording in this regard.

After preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said a team of VB laid a trap and arrested the accused ASI while accepting ₹20,000 in the presence of official witnesses. In this regard, an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI.

