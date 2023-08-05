Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Vigilance bureau nabs ASI while accepting 20,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 05, 2023 11:45 PM IST

A team of VB laid a trap and arrested the accused ASI Harjinder Singh while accepting ₹20,000 from the complainant Harpreet Singh in the presence of official witnesses

Ferozepur Vigilance Bureau on Saturday nabbed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Harjinder Singh, posted at Zira Sadar police station in Ferozepur district, while accepting a bribe of 20,000 from Harpreet Singh resident of Mahianwala village.

Divulging details here on Saturday, an official spokesperson of the VB said the accused ASI was demanding bribe from Harpreet Singh for not taking action against him in a complaint filed by Gurmail Kaur of the same village. Harpreet also claimed that ASI Harjinder Singh took 3,000 from him on August 4 and now he was demanding 20,000 more. The complainant also produced a call recording in this regard.

After preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said a team of VB laid a trap and arrested the accused ASI while accepting 20,000 in the presence of official witnesses.

