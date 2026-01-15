Association of project-affected families of Uri accuses govt of neglect

Association of Project-Affected Families of Uri (NHPC-II Project) on Wednesday expressed concern over the continued neglect and apathy shown by the government toward families affected by the project. In the statement, the affected families said that from the past four months they have been holding a peaceful protest at Salamabad, Uri, demanding justice, transparency and redressal of their long-pending grievances. (File)

The families have been holding protests at Salamabad for the past four months alleging serious discrimination and inequality in the distribution of project-related benefits.

“Despite the protest not a single representative from the elected government or the district administration visited the protest site or made any sincere effort to listen to their concerns,” the association said in a statement, adding that the protestors are enduring harsh weather conditions, severe financial hardship and immense emotional distress.

On Wednesday, the association was not allowed to carry out a peaceful protest at the Press Colony, Srinagar. “The voices of these families are being systematically silenced, and there appears to be no authority willing to take responsibility or initiate meaningful dialogue. This continued silence from the government has further deepened the sense of injustice among the affected people,” the statement said.

Social and RTI activist, advocate Naveed Bukhtiyar said that the people have been sitting in protest for the past four months, but the administration is neither listening to them nor acknowledging the concerns. “People have sacrificed their lands and livelihoods for the NHPC project. We earnestly request the elected government to take serious notice of this matter and address our grievances without further delay.”