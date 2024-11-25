Asst profs & librarians: Demanding joining letters, candidates scuffle with cops near Punjab CM’s house

A scuffle broke out between the police and PhD holders and NET-qualified candidates when the latter, while demanding joining letters, tried to march towards the residence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur on Sunday. The protesters said that they had been running from pillar to post to get the joining letters. (HT Photo)

The Punjab Police used mild force to deter them from marching towards the CM’s house.

Several protesters received injuries following which they started a sit-in protest there.

However, later in the evening they lifted the protest when they were assured that Punjab higher education minister Harjot Bains would meet their panel on Monday.

The protesters are selected candidates of 1,158 assistant professors/librarians’ recruitment, who are awaiting joining letters. The recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors and librarians, which began in 2021 for government colleges in Punjab after 25 years, faced a stay order from the high court just as candidates selected based on the written test were joining the colleges in 2021. At that time, only 122 candidates were able to join. In 2022, the high court quashed the recruitment after which the Punjab government challenged this decision in front of a double bench. On September 23 this year, the high court allowed the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors/librarians in Punjab while overturning the single judge bench ruling. Following the court order, 483 candidates, who had already received joining letters, joined government colleges in Punjab. However, 411 selected candidates are still awaiting appointments.

The protesters claimed that they had been assured of joining letters by Punjab higher education minister Harjot Bains and the administrative secretary of the higher education department. However, they said they had been running from pillar to post to get the joining letters.

Baljinder Singh, a selected candidate, said, “It is shameful that police used force against us for merely demanding appointment letters. I don’t think a state will progress where highly educated people are treated this way.”

Daljeet Kaur, another selected candidate, said, “Despite Punjab and Haryana high court having cleared the recruitment two month ago, we haven’t received joining letters. In today’s protest, many people, including women, received injuries. The CM should ensure our smooth joining at the earliest.”